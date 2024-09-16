AP: Rural school teacher, hostel officer suspended for harassing, abusing female students

Two government employees were suspended on Sunday, September 16, for allegedly abusing school students in a classroom in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.

East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi ordered the suspension after an inquiry by District Educational Officer V Venkatraraju, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The suspended employees include P Sanyasi Rao, a teacher at the rural MPP School in Satellite City, and M Satya Kumari, a BC Welfare Hostel Officer. Both were accused of harassing and abusing female students during class.

Following the inquiry, the Bommuru police registered a case, and a probe is currently underway.

Collector reviews Ashram school facilities

Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak has directed the staff of government schools and hostel to take special care of the health of students.

While reviewing the facilities in the Ashram school in Malkapelli village in Kasipet mandal on Sunday, September 15, the collector inspected classrooms, attendance registers and other facilities. He asked the students about the teaching staff and quality of food being provided. He later had dinner with the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Kumar Deepak said that the teachers must comprehensively teach the students so that they understand the lessons easily and get good results.