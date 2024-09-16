Adelaide University — what's in store for Indian students after the merger
How does Adelaide University plan to differentiate itself from other Australian universities following the merger?
Adelaide University combines the strengths and legacies of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia to create Australia’s newest major university in a generation with the innovation and scale to drive significant transformational education and research outcomes. Together, we have more than 180 years of experience and expertise.
Adelaide University will deliver nation-leading curriculum and student experience, with exceptional study flexibility, greater access to program offerings, and future-focused research that will address global and intergenerational challenges.
What unique identity and values will it bring to the higher education landscape?
This new university is a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) and aims to be sustainably ranked in the top 1% of universities globally. From its commencement, Adelaide University is expected to be the largest educator of Australian students in the country with a strong community of international scholars.
Building on the powerful partnerships of its founding institutions, Adelaide University will also aim to become Australia’s most connected university and an engine room for innovation and global and industry collaborations.
What opportunities does Adelaide University foresee for Indian students in emerging technology industries such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, Information Technology (IT), among others in Australia?
Adelaide University is wholly compatible with the present and emerging challenges of strategic importance to India, including AI, advanced technology and manufacturing, energy and sustainability, health and entrepreneurship, through both our educational and research offerings.
Our contemporary degrees and signature research themes present new opportunities for students to learn the latest insights and contribute to global research projects. We will be focused on preparing graduates with an innovation mindset to help modernise industry and advance high-end technologies.
Our founding institutions are world-leading in big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through applied research, we are creating real impact — developing new methods that enable machines to self-learn, algorithms that allow machines to describe what they see and take action, and commercialising pioneering technologies for industry.
There is great synergy between Australia and India, and we look forward to growing our collaborative research and partnerships to advance mutual goals.
Could you walk us through the admission process for international students? What are the key criteria, and how does Adelaide University ensure a fair and inclusive admissions process?
Indian students should apply through an Adelaide University authorised education agent who will assist with the preparation and submission of their application as well as their student visa application.
Students will need to provide to their agent, complete academic and English language proficiency documentation and provide evidence of their genuine intention to study their chosen degree at Adelaide University.
A few degrees may have additional requirements. If available, students should also submit a copy of the personal details and signature pages of their passport.
Some applicants will be required to participate in an interview as part of their application process, prior to eligibility being confirmed, this is conducted via Zoom and takes no more than 15 minutes.