Adelaide University — what's in store for Indian students after the merger

A

Adelaide University is wholly compatible with the present and emerging challenges of strategic importance to India, including AI, advanced technology and manufacturing, energy and sustainability, health and entrepreneurship, through both our educational and research offerings.

Our contemporary degrees and signature research themes present new opportunities for students to learn the latest insights and contribute to global research projects. We will be focused on preparing graduates with an innovation mindset to help modernise industry and advance high-end technologies.

Our founding institutions are world-leading in big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through applied research, we are creating real impact — developing new methods that enable machines to self-learn, algorithms that allow machines to describe what they see and take action, and commercialising pioneering technologies for industry.

There is great synergy between Australia and India, and we look forward to growing our collaborative research and partnerships to advance mutual goals.