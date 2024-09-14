Teachers, training and NEP: How one influences the other
How do you foresee the NEP impacting the quality of education through improved teacher training?
Basic restructuring in the education system will help in getting a good talent pool of teachers.
The Government is directly taking an active initiative in creating an integrated BEd programme that takes four academic years to complete.
The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) supervises teacher training and promotes BA – BEd so that it can help future teachers achieve their maximum potential.
What core competencies should teacher training programmes prioritise under the NEP?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continuously works for bringing qualitative development in all its schools. Teachers have a pivotal role in maintaining the academic and developmental standards in a school. Teacher training programmes have seamlessly integrated experiential learning pedagogy at the relevant places.
A few major aspects related to the daily lives of teachers have been identified as core competencies which need to be prioritised under the NEP, such as Communication Skills, Subject Competency, Digital Competency, Professional Development Measures, Stakeholders’ Satisfaction, Ethical Standards, Gender Sensitivity and so on.
The focus of teacher training programmes needs to be on contextual learning which is presently missing in education.
How should schools gather and act on teacher feedback for training programmes?
While the Board has issued several measures for the betterment of teachers, schools need to have open dialogues with their teachers so as to understand their strengths and weaknesses properly, and the effectiveness of these measures and programmes.
There has to be regular and consistent feedback so that the school can gauge if the trainings are helping the teachers or not. A need analysis mechanism along with the feedback, needs to be put in place.
The School and the Board must sit together and design a framework, which is introspective in form, focusing towards self-improvement through truthful self-analysis.