"Meeting which India waited for called off over small issue": Protesting doctor on live-streaming CM-protestors talks

When Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee encourages that all her administrative meetings be live-telecasted, "then perhaps our request was not justified", expressed a protesting doctor speaking about how their demand of live-streaming the meeting of doctors and the CM led to the meeting falling through.

The doctor, Dr Anustup Mukherjee, in a video shared by ANI, spoke about how they were asked to deposit all their electronic gadgets outside the meeting hall and hence, there was no chance they could carry out any video recording from their side. "The meeting for which the entire nation waited eagerly had to be called off for such a small issue," he said.

The meeting being referred to is the dialogue proposed between the CM and protesting doctors who have been on a sit-in demonstration outside Swasthya Bhawan for several hours now. They are demanding justice for the female doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9.

He went on to say that while they are aware that the CM waited for them, he reminded that they have been waiting for justice for over 34 days.

Dr Mukherjee clarified that they have no hidden agenda, political or otherwise, nor did they demand her resignation, which the CM proposed to give.

"The CM has apologised to the general public for the cancellation of yesterday's meeting. We, the protesting junior doctors, believe that in addition to that, we should all apologize universally to the departed soul for not being able to bring her justice yet," he said.

The CM had said that since the matter is sub-judice and the Supreme Court hearing is ongoing, live-streaming will not be possible. She proposed to record the meeting instead and share it with the protestors after the Supreme Court's nod, however, the doctors contended that a recorded video could be edited.