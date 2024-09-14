Medical camps to mobile vans — RG Kar protestors are changing healthcare dynamics with Abhaya clinics

While the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which was slated for today, Saturday, September 14, fell through, it may be noted that the doctors have never abandoned their responsibility nor have they forgotten their duty to serve in all these days they have been protesting — despite what others might believe.

Abhaya clinics and camps are the proof.

Sit-in demonstrations have been going on at Swasthya Bhawan since September 10. The intention was to seek justice for Abhaya, the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

But even before September 10, relentless protests have been ongoing which saw the participation of doctors in droves. Along with the demands for justice for Abhaya were demands for safer workplaces for healthcare professionals.

As a tribute to the deceased doctor, Abhaya clinics were started and now, these clinics have already begun expanding by leaps and bounds.

Speaking to EdexLive, a doctor from the camp, Dr Madhurima Kumar, explained, "Abhaya clinics have been started with a motive to serve the public by rendering healthcare services. Initially, we set up five camps in the first week of September which were active from 10 am to 2 pm. Over time, we set up 93 camps which are active from 10 am to 7 pm."

Dr Kumar, who is managing the eye checkups, said that the camps are set up from North to South Bengal.

EdexLive learnt that these services are being given in the camps:

- Gynecology

- Dermatology

- Pediatrics

- General Surgery Medicine

- Chest Medicine

- ENT (ear, nose, and throat)

- Eye care

Kumar further revealed that medical services and medicines are being given free of charge. "We are purchasing medicines from the funds we have collected and are offering them to the patients," she alluded.

So, what are the plans ahead?

With this good intention, the protesting doctors are planning to set up mobile vans across the city and the state. "These Abhaya mobile vans will be moving around the city," Kumar added.

Further, revealing that the current campsites lack examination rooms, hence, the protesting doctors are planning to establish examination rooms for better screening of patients.

Expressing gratitude for the support pouring in, Kumar revealed that the senior doctors are initiating voluntary services by participating in the camp services.

All in memory of the deceased doctor, as the doctors say, whose death has sparked a revolution across the country, and Abhaya clinic is the product of this revolution.