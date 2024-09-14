"Lacks intent to resolve impasse": BJP on CM Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to protesting doctors

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, Saturday, September 14, termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to the protest site of junior doctors as “photo-op” and alleged that she was there to sow the “seeds of suspicion” among the medical fraternity.

Following her unannounced visit to the protest location, Banerjee offered the junior medical professionals her word that she would investigate their demands and take appropriate action if anyone was found guilty.

Speaking to the protesting medics in front of the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, Banerjee stated she suffered from restless nights since the doctors were agitating on the road in the rain.

"Mamata Banerjee went to the site of junior doctors' protest on her way to Swasthya Bhawan, made a 5-minute speech, only to be accosted by slogans for justice," said BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya on X.

He said that she didn't talk to the doctors or even hear them complain.

“This was just a media photo-op to sow seeds of suspicion among the medical fraternity,” Malviya added.

The BJP leader called Banerjee "sly and insincere", and he demanded that she be condemned for this in the strongest possible terms.

“She clearly lacks intent to resolve the impasse and deliver justice to the rape and murder victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her inflated ego is damaging West Bengal's public healthcare sector,” he added.