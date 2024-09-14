Kalaburagi: Headmaster suspended for selling milk powder meant for students on black market

Deputy Director of School Education Suryakant Madane suspended the headmaster of Government Model Primary School Station Ganagapur (Afzalpur taluk) Khajappa Doddamani on Friday, September 13, on the charges of selling the milk powder meant for distribution to the school children under Ksheera Bhagya Scheme in the black market.

Suryakant Madane told The New Indian Express that based on the video clipping of youngsters beating up Khajappa Doddamani for selling the milk powder meant for distribution to the school children under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme in the black market going viral, he constituted a committee of the taluk officers of School Education and Mid Day Meals to visit the school and enquire into the matter and submit the report, stated a The New Indian Express report.

The committee submitted its report on September 13 in which it said that the allegations of selling the milk powder meant for distribution to the school children in the black market had been prima facie proved. The committee has also found many discrepancies in the service of the headmaster Khajappa including not forming the School Development Management Committee (SDMC).

Based on the report, the Deputy Director of School Education Suryakant Madani has kept Government Model Primary School Headmaster of Station Ganagapur under suspension from September 13 pending departmental enquiry.

Madane further said that he has instructed the Assistant Director of Mid Day Meals of Afzalpur to lodge a complaint against Khajappa Doddamani in the concerned police station, stated The New Indian Express report.