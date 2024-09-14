Doctors' protest continued outside Swasthya Bhawan despite rain | Here are visuals

Structures which were makeshift in nature, made with bamboo, tarpaulin as well as wooden platforms, canopies and cots were set up outside Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata as rains threatened to play spoilsport to the protest junior doctors were carrying out outside.

They are protesting to demand justice for Abhaya (name changed), the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9.

The protesting doctors stated that they would not let rain or anything else deter them from their protests set up around 100 metres away from the Swasthya Bhawan building.

As per a report by Times of India, when the intensity of rains increased, requests for dry clothes were made by the protestors and these requests were promptly met.

"We have braved rain, heat, tremendous pressure from the state, but the love showered by thousands of strangers has kept us motivated in our fight," stated one of the protestors as per the Times of India report.

Several doctors took to social media platform X to share visuals and assure that the protests were still on.