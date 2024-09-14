Conspiracy brewing to attack protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan? Police make two arrests

Is there a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors who are carrying out a sit-in demonstration outside Swasthya Bhawan? This is what was claimed by Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh in a press conference yesterday, September 13, who played a purported audio clip from a phone call to establish the same.

Today, Saturday, September 14, two arrests were made after police lodged a suo motu case regarding the same. Kalatan Dasgupta, leader, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the other person has been identified as Sanjiv Das.

A purported audio clip, in which two persons could be heard hatching a plot to "attack the junior doctors on their return from (state secretariat) Nabanna on September 12 night" was released by Kunal Ghosh.

"The audio clip makes it clear that some people wanted to attack the junior doctors last night and they may be at the game again. We have asked the police and security forces to be on alert and ensure it doesn't happen. We hope to peacefully resolve the issue," the TMC leader said. He said that the attack was being planned to defame the Mamata Banerjee government.

Following this, the police arrested Das from Haltu in south Kolkata on September 13 and Dasgupta was held from the protest site outside Swashtya Bhawan in Sector 5, stated a report by PTI.

It may be recalled that since Septmeber 10, doctors have been sitting outside Swasthya Bhavan demanding justice for Abhaya (name changed), the doctor who was raped and murdered outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

They are also demanding safer workspaces and improved security for healthcare professionals and resignation of top officials from the West Bengal government over justice being delayed.