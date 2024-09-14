AllEyesOnKalighat as CM Mamata Banerjee invites protesting doctors for meeting at her residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, Saturday, September 14, offered to meet protesting doctors at her residence at 6 pm via email after she made a surprise visit to the protest site.

The email reads that a delegation of 15 junior doctors is invited to meet CM Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an “open mind”.

"You are kindly invited for a discussion with an open mind, at 6 pm today (14/9/2024) at the Kalighat residence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal", the email said.

In response, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) wrote, “We are more than willing to have a discussion in your esteemed presence with adequate representation and proper transparency as agreed by both parties.”

However, a tweet by a doctor says that WBJDF will send their 30 member delegation team to Kalighat.

“HCM #MamataBanerjee has asked the protesting Jr Doctors of WBJDF to attend her residence today at 6:00 PM to have an open discussion on all the demands. WBJDF however will send their 30 members delegation team to Kalighat!” said the tweet.

CM Mamata today made a surprise visit to the protest site of junior doctors and offered the junior medical professionals her word that she would investigate their demands and take appropriate action if anyone was found guilty.

A delegation of junior doctors has reached the residence of the CM, reported ANI.