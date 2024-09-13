“We lost 29 precious lives": CM Mamata Banerjee offers aid to patients who died amidst protests

It may be recalled that earlier, during the Supreme Court hearing on September 9, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted that 23 people died due to inadequate treatment.

Mamata also announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of each deceased person.

“In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, the state government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she wrote in her post.

The apex court directed the protesting junior doctors to resume their duty by 5 pm, September 10, but defying the direction, medics pledged to continue their protests until their demands are met.

Protesting doctors agreed to meet Mamata Banerjee when they sent an email and put forward conditions before the CM on September 11. However, the talk failed over disagreements with the demand for a live broadcast of the meeting by the protestors.

Following this, Mamata Banerjee offered to resign from the post of CM.