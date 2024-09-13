Teacher training and professional development in NEP: Building a skilled workforce

A

The NEP (National Education Policy) has sparked a national mission to improve the learning outcomes at the elementary level through an integrated teacher training programme called NISHTHA, which focuses on improving the quality of school education through skill-based subjects and vocational training.

The need of the hour is to equip teachers to think out-of-the-box so as to encourage and foster critical thinking in students.

A major shift is needed in the in-service teacher training as well as the entire realm of teacher education which will result in the restructuring of the Teacher’s Education course. This will encourage young adults who wish to pursue teaching as a profession to consider it as a serious career option.