RG Kar Kolkata: Doctors continue third day of sit-in protests outside Swasthya Bhawan | Here are visuals

For the protesting doctors in Kolkata, not live-streaming the meeting with Mamata Banerjee was a complete deal maker hence, the dialogue could not proceed any further last night, September 12.

The doctors continued to protest in large numbers outside West Bengal Health Department headquarters, Swasthya Bhawan, for the third consecutive night.

"We will continue our agitation despite wanting to resume our work, but not until our demands are met," said one of the protesting doctors.

Several pictures and videos emerged from the protest showcasing the belief of the doctors in the cause. Their demand for justice for the 31-year-old deceased doctor remained firm.

In a video shared by ANI, doctors were seen both sitting and standing at the protest site. Those who were seated were using empty plastic bottles to create a rhythm that went along with their sloganeering in Bengali.