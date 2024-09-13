NEET PG flashback: Did you know that the exam date was changed three times?

As many as 19 NEET-PG candidates have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) demanding that they release the answer key of the exam. The case will be heard today by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Since the results of the NEET PG exam were released on August 23, candidates have found several issues with it and voiced it on social media platforms, especially X.

But even before the exam results were announced, NEET-PG has been grappling with several issues and one of the main issues was the multiple postponements it faced.

It might be recalled that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam has witnessed not one or two but many hurdles along the way this year.

1) Initially, it was announced that the exam would be conducted on March 3, 2024.

2) In January 2024, the NEET PG exam was rescheduled to July 7.

3) Again, in March 2024, the date of the exam was advanced to June 23.

4) In the light of NEET UG paper leak controversy, the exam was postponed again. This happened one day before the exam.

5) Later, the official date for NEET-PG was set to be August 11, and it was added that the exam would be conducted in two sessions.