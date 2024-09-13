IIT Delhi's faculty diversity data sparks concerns over representation; “Where is social justice?” asks student group

The release of faculty demographic data yesterday, Thursday, September 13, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has raised concerns over the institution's commitment to social justice and representation.

In an X post, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) shared the data released in response to an RTI to highlight the significant underrepresentation of marginalised communities among the current faculty of 633 members at IIT Delhi.

According to the RTI reply, out of 633 current faculty members, general category faculty members constitute 89.1% (563 members). Other Backward Classes (OBC) make up 7.1% (45 members), Scheduled Castes (SC) account for just 2.69% (17 members), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) represent 1.11% (7 members).

The RTI was filed by AIOBCSA’s National President, Kiran Kumar Gowd.

“Where is social justice? Where are the SC, ST, and OBC faculty members?” questioned AIOBCSA while sharing the data on Twitter, now X.