Hit-and-run case in Bengaluru: 3 UAS students triple-riding on motorcycle killed

In a hit-and-run case, three degree students of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), who were triple riding a motorcycle, died on the KIA flyover in Chikkajala traffic police limits around 1.30 am on Thursday, September 12.

The deceased have been identified as KM Suchith, 22, a resident of Kempapura in Hebbal; Harshavardhan, 21, of Srinivasapura; and Rohith, 21, of Chikkaballapura. They were final year BSc Horticulture students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They were returning home after attending a birthday party. It is suspected that the rider switched lanes while overspeeding and rammed a vehicle that was moving ahead.

After they fell on the road, another vehicle from behind is suspected to have run over them, killing them on the spot.

Near Kote Cross, Suchith, who was riding the 200cc bike, is said to have rammed a heavy goods vehicle that was coming to the city from Sadahalli.

"It is not clear if the three students, who were returning to the city, died after hitting a vehicle that was moving ahead or were run over by a vehicle from behind. Parts of their bodies were found scattered on the road. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Ambedkar Hospital. We are waiting for the postmortem report," said a police officer investigating the case, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Chikkajala traffic police have filed a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving).