Here's why around 50 doctors are boycotting RML Hospital Convocation

In a devoted stance to the inhume rape and murder of Abhaya (name changed), the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, the doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML Hospital) Hospital are boycotting their convocation, which is scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024.

The convocation is being organised by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of RML Hospital, and the President of India, Dourpadi Murmu, has been invited as the chief guest. Dr Manish Jangra, an MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Dermatology, recalled that initially the convocation was scheduled to take place in the month of August, however, it was cancelled due to the protests against the RG Kar incident.

"Whether it is right or wrong in terms of the Constitution, I shall be going in front of the president with black flags as an act of boycott. However, because we are discussing the Constitution, I would like to know why, while agreeing to visit RML for convocation, the president is not meeting with the doctors protesting in Kolkata," Dr Jangra vehemently questioned.

It is learnt that postgraduate (PG) and specialisation degrees would be awarded to medicos on the convocation day. Degrees of postgraduate level such as MD and MS (Master of Surgery) and super-speciality such as DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) will be given to the outgoing doctors.

"As a small act of sacrifice towards the loss of the life of our sister and doctor from Bengal, we are boycotting this convocation. Around 50 doctors will boycott this convocation," said Dr Jangra, who is also the Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). He also clarified that he would be boycotting the convocation in his personal capacity.

The fight for justice for Abhaya is still ongoing and the doctors are on the streets protesting for same. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) initiated the current protest in front of Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata on September 10.