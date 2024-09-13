Healthcare professionals attend first National Task Force subgroup meeting on revamping working conditions

The meeting was convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss revamping working conditions for healthcare professionals.

The formation of the National Task Force (NTF) was directed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to work out modalities for safety at the workspace for doctors in the wake of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The purpose of the meeting was to come up with ideas for improving the working conditions for medical professionals.

The FORDA delegation reaffirmed their support for doctors impacted by a wave of violent attacks on medical personnel in order to show solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal.

“We will do everything in our capacity to support our brethren in #WestBengal This is dedicated to them. We are with you,” reads the post on X.

The National Task Force, which includes prominent figures such as Surgeon Vice Admiral R Sarin and Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, is expected to provide recommendations on establishing dignified, safe working conditions across India.