Finding Mother Teresa's humanity in residents' service to RG Kar protestors: From water to sanitation, locals step up their compassion

Kolkata's very own Mother Teresa once said, "Give your hands to serve, and your hearts to love," and the residents of the city she called her home are following it wholeheartedly. Not just them, seems like the whole city, which, not to forget, is named after the fierce Goddess Kali, is echoing the sentiment.
With the ongoing protest before Swasthya Bhawan from September 10 by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), many heart-touching stories of charities will elicit strong emotions.
The protests are against the inhumane and gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Abhaya (name changed). Since the inhuman incident on August 9, the medical fraternity has been fighting for justice for the victim as well as the safety of healthcare professionals at the workplace.
As thousands of doctors are on the roads protesting, there is immense support being extended by the general public. This support has led to the building of an ecosystem as food, sanitation, and other basic needs are being whole-heartedly provided by Good Samaritans. These acts of kindness and charity are blessings in disguise, implying that the protestors are not alone in their fight for justice for Abhaya.
According to the pictures that EdexLive has access to and as per the doctors who spoke to EdexLive, these are the few products they received:
1. Water
2. Food
3. Fruits
4. Chocolates, snacks, breads
5. Dry fruits
6. Fans
7. Use and throw plates
8. Tissue papers
9. Handwash
10. Garbage bags
11. Pee-safe sprays
12. Sanitary napkins
13. Wet wipes
14. Odomos spray
15. Biodegradable toilets
In addition to the material needs, several medical fraternities are providing financial support. Amidst all the significant elements is the regular provision of fresh homemade food cooked with love by the residents in and around the area.
Love in the form of food
In a fast-moving world, where not everyone can contribute to the ongoing protests, here are souls who are putting effort into cooking and serving the protestors. Not just this, it is learnt that the canteens of Jadavpur University and RG Kar were the first ones to lend help.
Speaking to EdexLive, MBBS doctor Abhinaba Pal said, "Several NGOs and canteens, including RG Kar and Jadavpur, are providing assistance with food. In addition, residents deliver homemade meals and discreetly place orders using Blink and other applications."
Another doctor from Murshidabad Medical College, Dr Sayan Das, told EdexLive, "Homemade food and sandwiches are being distributed to the protestors." Further, Pal recalled, "Initially, we started alone, only with what we had, our own belongings. Slowly and steadily, others started supporting us, morally and materially."
Pal remarked that currently there is a surplus of water, biscuits, and dry fruits. When there is a surplus, there is no doubt of food being wasted. However, the protestors are very consciously leading an economical and frugal protest.
"Every day, a fresh supply of lunch and dinner is coming in and there is no wastage of excess food. Support is pouring in, from various industries and all vocations. The leftover food is being shared with the poor and needy," Pal remarked.
Besides, it is learnt that various resident doctor associations are contributing financially. "Even though the doctors haven't requested any financial assistance, it is nonetheless provided," Pal revealed.
Building bio-toilets
The protests are turning revolutionary as the protestors are now literally living in front of the Swasthya Bhavan, all day and night. Therefore, bio-toilets are set up near the protest site. According to Pal, around 10 privies were set up.
When asked about the source behind such a thoughtful action, Das disclosed that the WDJDF had initially set up a few bio-toilets on the first day of protest, and as per the requirement, more are being added.
Heart-warming incidents
The solidarity that the protests have garnered will live on in their hearts and will go down in the annals of the history of protests. Dr Riya Bera, a third-year PGT at RG Kar spoke about a heart-touching and thoughtful incident.
"The incident of schoolchildren participating in protests and distributing chocolates has touched our hearts. Additionally, it was impressive to identify the conscious thought of parents — they did not restrict their children from participating in the protest," she told EdexLive.
Further, she explained that the funds collected by the WBJDF were spent on arranging for table fans, while an ex-military official backed them by providing generators. Expressing her gratitude for all the ultimate support pouring in by the Good Samaritans of the society, she cited the recent and first march to Nabanna as the stem.
Pal said, "A teacher's family from Kanchrapara City in West Bengal has come to the protest site and helped by giving us food." He also informed EdexLive that a bus driver did not seek payment for helping a delegation of thirty representatives who were heading to Nabanna on September 13 to meet with the chief minister, which further explained the outpouring of voluntary support.
Explaining the compassion the residents are exhibiting, Bera narrated that neighbours and residents asked to seek any assistance sans any hesitation. "Our home is nearby, if anyone needs to use the washroom or anything, we are there. Do not feel we will be burdened by the number of people. Please come, it is always open," Bera shared, detailing the kind and courteous words and gestures from those around.
Voice to many
According to Bera, the incident affected every woman who came forward to offer assistance. "Every woman is reminded of the situations and nightmare-like incidents of being groped or assaulted. This enables them to join in the protest and show support for us as we all seem connected by our experiences," she said.
"Usually, women are suppressed from speaking up, however, with a recap of the incidents they encountered, this protest is a way of helping them to speak up for themselves," she added. To recall, many women from rural Bengal protested against the rape and murder, demanding justice, and many are continuing their protests.
Lastly, Sayan Das termed this protest as a festival. Referring to the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wherein, she asked everyone to return to the festival, Das said, "It is just like a festival. We are following the CM and this is our festival of fighting for justice."
To describe the struggle the doctors, residents, locals, and every individual part of the protest demonstration are going through, another one of Mother Teresa's quotes comes to mind: “I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.” The greatest thing, obviously, refers to justice for Abhaya and for every other woman to whom injustice has been meted out.