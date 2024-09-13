Finding Mother Teresa's humanity in residents' service to RG Kar protestors: From water to sanitation, locals step up their compassion

Kolkata's very own Mother Teresa once said, "Give your hands to serve, and your hearts to love," and the residents of the city she called her home are following it wholeheartedly. Not just them, seems like the whole city, which, not to forget, is named after the fierce Goddess Kali, is echoing the sentiment.

With the ongoing protest before Swasthya Bhawan from September 10 by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), many heart-touching stories of charities will elicit strong emotions.

The protests are against the inhumane and gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Abhaya (name changed). Since the inhuman incident on August 9, the medical fraternity has been fighting for justice for the victim as well as the safety of healthcare professionals at the workplace.

As thousands of doctors are on the roads protesting, there is immense support being extended by the general public. This support has led to the building of an ecosystem as food, sanitation, and other basic needs are being whole-heartedly provided by Good Samaritans. These acts of kindness and charity are blessings in disguise, implying that the protestors are not alone in their fight for justice for Abhaya.

According to the pictures that EdexLive has access to and as per the doctors who spoke to EdexLive, these are the few products they received:

1. Water

2. Food

3. Fruits

4. Chocolates, snacks, breads

5. Dry fruits

6. Fans

7. Use and throw plates

8. Tissue papers

9. Handwash

10. Garbage bags

11. Pee-safe sprays

12. Sanitary napkins

13. Wet wipes

14. Odomos spray

15. Biodegradable toilets

In addition to the material needs, several medical fraternities are providing financial support. Amidst all the significant elements is the regular provision of fresh homemade food cooked with love by the residents in and around the area.

Love in the form of food

In a fast-moving world, where not everyone can contribute to the ongoing protests, here are souls who are putting effort into cooking and serving the protestors. Not just this, it is learnt that the canteens of Jadavpur University and RG Kar were the first ones to lend help.