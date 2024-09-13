Court denies CBI's plea for narco test on Sanjay Roy, RG Kar hospital rape-murder accused

A local court in Kolkata today, Friday, September 13, has denied the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea to conduct a narco analysis test on Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said an official.

The court's decision comes after Roy, who was initially open to the test, later refused to undergo the procedure. "The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," a source from CIB said, stated a report by PTI.

The CBI had requested permission from the Sealdah court to conduct the narco test, which includes giving the patient sodium pentothal to induce a hypnotic condition. The medication is said to negate the person's imagination, which raises the possibility of finding truthful information. Nevertheless, in response to Roy's rejection, the court denied the plea, the officer said.

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

Roy had already taken a polygraph exam in the Presidency Correctional Home. The purpose of the narco test was for the CBI to double-check his claims about the case.

After the doctor's body was found at the hospital on August 9, the central agency assumed control of the inquiry from the Kolkata Police, per the directions of the Calcutta High Court. As part of their ongoing investigation, a CBI team also paid RG Kar Hospital a visit on Thursday, September 12, meeting with many staff members.