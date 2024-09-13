Chennai: Two unidentified men attack two students and steal mobile phones and bike

The Selaiyur police are on the lookout for two men who claimed to be prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) officers and stole two mobile phones and a bike from two college students near Tambaram on Wednesday night, September 11.

According to the police, Samir (20) from Guntur, and Akbar (20) from Kadapa are third year students at a private engineering college in Selaiyur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday night, as they had gone to have dinner at an eatery in the locality.

As Samir and Akbar were on their bike, two men, on a bike, stopped them. Claiming they were PEW officers, they accused the two students of smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

They attacked them and snatched their mobile phones.

They were taken to a secluded spot and were frisked for drugs, after which the duo took the student's bike and fled. Based on a complaint, the Selaiyur police have registered a case, stated the The New Indian Express.

More from Tamil Nadu

SRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) located at Mahendragiri is organising elocution, drawing, and quiz competitions for High School and Higher Secondary school students of Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Theni districts in connection with World Space Week celebrations from October 4 to 10 at Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology in K Vellakulam.