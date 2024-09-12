Will take part in meeting with 30 members, Live streaming non-negotiable: Kolkata doctors’ response to state’s invitation

The agitating doctors in Kolkata will be attending a meeting at the state secretariat at 5 pm today, September 12, in presence of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as was proposed by the West Bengal government.

The medics, however, declared that they would stick to their original demand of taking part in the meeting with 30 members instead of 15 people as mandated by the state government, as reported by news agency PTI.

The protesters also stated they would not settle for anything less than a live stream of the talks, which had earlier been rejected by the state chief secretary in its latest invitation for the meeting.

“We welcome the chief secretary's invitation and confirmation that the CM would be present at the meeting. We will attend the meeting with an open mind, but it has to be centred around the issue of providing justice to our colleagues and ensuring security for doctors across the state,” a protesting doctor told PTI.

The junior doctors further said that they had replied to the state government's email confirming their attendance at the meeting around 3.45 pm today.

To recall, in a letter sent to the doctors today, Dr Manoj Pant, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, reiterated that the state is open to meeting delegates to ensure the smooth functioning of healthcare infrastructure.