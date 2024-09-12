When Sitharam Yechury pushed Indira Gandhi to resign as JNU Chancellor — a look at this iconic image

This striking image from the late 1970s captures Yechury standing beside Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her residence. In the photograph, he is seen presenting grievances and articulating the reasons why she should step down as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

This march led by Yechury and his peers at the JNU secured Gandhi’s resignation in 1977 as the university’s chancellor and also became the backdrop to his emergence as a leading communist and political figure for years to come.

An alumnus of Delhi's St Stephen's College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Yechury started his political career with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and joined the CPI(M) in 1975.