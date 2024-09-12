SC to hear NEET-PG candidates' petition tomorrow. Here are their key pleas

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 exam against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The petition has been filed by 19 NEET-PG aspirants pertaining to the newly introduced normalisation process, lack of transparency, discrepancies in results and inflation in cut-off ranks.

Here are the key demands of the petitioners: