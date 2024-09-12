SC to hear NEET-PG candidates' petition tomorrow. Here are their key pleas
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 exam against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
The petition has been filed by 19 NEET-PG aspirants pertaining to the newly introduced normalisation process, lack of transparency, discrepancies in results and inflation in cut-off ranks.
Here are the key demands of the petitioners:
The candidates are requesting access to their individual response sheets with their answers to each question in the NEET PG 2024 exam
Petitioners are demanding that the NBE release their raw and pre-normalised scores, alongside the final normalised scores
Petitioners are calling for the release of the question papers and answer keys for both shifts of the exam
They have requested that the counselling process for NEET-PG be put on hold until their grievances are addressed and the matter is resolved.
The candidates are demanding an option for revaluation for the aggrieved students
Looking ahead, the petitioners are advocating for increased transparency in future examinations, including the provision of question papers, answer keys, and revaluation options to ensure fairness.
Any other reliefs or directions that the court deems appropriate given the circumstances of the case