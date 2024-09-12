RG Kar protests: “Opportunistic” or “historic?” TMC, Congress comment

After the month-long ongoing protest against the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, it has attracted new comments from the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) party today, Thursday, September 12.

Amid ongoing protests at Swasthya Bhavan, the Trinamool Congress has urged protesting doctors not to fall for the BJP's and other parties' "opportunistic" political backing, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

In a post on X, TMC said, “Junior doctors, don’t be swayed by their theatrics. Continue your noble service to the people!”

‘A BJP politician with a criminal past joining the demonstrations’ was pointed out by the TMC, and warned doctors to be careful of the politicisation in the case.

In a separate instance, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary termed the doctors' protest “historic” in the wake of the stalemate with the Bengal government and defiance of Supreme Court orders.

"We are supporting them and are fighting for them. This is historic, the world will remember it," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday, September 9, directed agitating doctors to resume their duty by Tuesday, 5 pm, citing "protests can't be at the cost of duty”. The direction of the court came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that 23 individuals have died due to inadequate medical treatment.

Defying the order of SC, the doctors pledged to continue protesting till their demands were met.