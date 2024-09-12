RG Kar irregularities case: ED arrives at residence of ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh's father with locksmith in tow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached the house of Satya Prakash Ghosh, the father of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, to carry out searches. This happened today, Thursday, September 12, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Dr Sandip Ghosh is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner for financial irregularities at RG Kar during his tenure and the muder-rape incident of the female doctor that happened at RG Kar on August 9, which has garnered national attention and led to protests.

Several suburban locations have also been searched by CBI.

As per a video shared by ANI on social media platform X, ED officials arrived at the residence with a locksmith in tow as a few doors were found to be locked.