RG Kar irregularities case: ED arrives at residence of ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh's father with locksmith in tow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached the house of Satya Prakash Ghosh, the father of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, to carry out searches. This happened today, Thursday, September 12, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
Dr Sandip Ghosh is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner for financial irregularities at RG Kar during his tenure and the muder-rape incident of the female doctor that happened at RG Kar on August 9, which has garnered national attention and led to protests.
Several suburban locations have also been searched by CBI.
As per a video shared by ANI on social media platform X, ED officials arrived at the residence with a locksmith in tow as a few doors were found to be locked.
The ED is also looking into seven properties of Dr Sandip Ghosh under its investigation.
It may be recalled that Akhter Ali, a former non-medical deputy superintendent at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had filed the financial irregularities complaint which launched the investigation.
Ali questioned the hospital's handling of bio-medical waste, tenders allotted, contracts worth crores given to bidders who were allegedly ineligible and so on.