Manipal: 22-year-old enters women's hostel, sexually harasses student via open window

Manipal police arrested a man for allegedly harassing a female student in a post-matric hostel near Manipal recently.

The accused is Naveen Naik, (22) from Shivalli village, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police informed that on September 1 at around 2.15 am, an unidentified individual unlawfully entered the hostel premises and reached into a room through a window, harassing a female student who was asleep near the window.

A case was registered at the Manipal police station, and a team led by Inspector Devaraj TV, along with Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Raghavendra, PSI Akshay Kumari, and other staff members, arrested the accused.

The accused was also involved in a brawl reported in Puttur, Udupi district, last year, in 2023.

It was alleged that the warden had gone out on this day when the incident happened and the warden showed no interest initially to report this matter to the police, stated The New Indian Express report.

The students then gathered the courage to file a police complaint by themselves.

These incidents bring to light the lack of safety and security measures in place, especially for women, and the reluctance of authorities to file police complaints when such untoward incidents occur.