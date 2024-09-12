Junior and senior students fight over mobile phones at Bellampelly Polytechnic College

A minor dispute between junior and senior students of the mining stream at Bellampelly Polytechnic College escalated into a physical confrontation in Mancherial district.

Sources said the argument began over the issue of mobile phone use. Senior students are permitted to use cell phones, while junior students are not. This led to a heated exchange between the groups.

A junior student, who is a native of Bellampelly, allegedly brought a group of 15 outsiders to the college, where they attacked the seniors. Six students were injured in the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, many students have raised questions as to how the college management and security allowed the group to enter the premises.

One of the students, Jogender, has lodged a complaint at Bellampelly police station. The police are currently investigating the matter. Bellampelly Circle Inspector stated that it is a minor issue.

