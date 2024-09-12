How can we curb bullying & ragging in schools and colleges? 15-year-old Samaya Chauhan has a few suggestions

There is a dire need for strict anti-bullying and anti-ragging measures, in a country like India where according to studies, 48% of children reported cyberbullying that they understood, compared to 21% of children worldwide, while 46% of children reported cyberbullying a stranger.
The top three forms of cyberbullying reported in India were name-calling (34%) followed by spreading false rumours (39%), getting kicked out of chat rooms or groups (35%), and spreading incorrect information.
Involve students, teachers and parents and train them to recognise and respond to bullying and ragging and foster an inclusive and supportive school environment.
Programmes like the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program and KiVa, a research-based anti-bullying programme developed in Finland, for example, have shown significant success in reducing bullying incidents by fostering a positive school climate and encouraging peer support and intervention.
Intervention programmes should be designed to provide immediate and appropriate responses when bullying or ragging occurs. A safe and confidential reporting system for students, parents, and staff should be established so that bullying incidents can be reported without fear of retaliation.
Upon receiving a report, schools should conduct a thorough investigation, ensuring that both the victim and the perpetrator are treated fairly.
Schools should enforce consistent and age-appropriate disciplinary actions against bullies, aligned with the school's code of conduct.
These are vital to help victims of bullying recover and to reform the behavior of bullies. Schools should provide counseling services and peer support programs for victims, ensuring they receive emotional and psychological support.
For perpetrators, schools should offer behavior modification programs that focus on empathy development and conflict resolution skills, aiming to prevent future incidents.