UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 2: Ethics (GS Paper 4) - Static Content

Focus: Ethical Theories and Concepts
Revisit key ethical theories such as Utilitarianism, Deontology, and Virtue Ethics. Understand how these theories apply to real-world scenarios.
Study the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, such as justice, equality, and liberty, and how they relate to ethical governance
Refer to case studies in previous papers and practice framing ethical arguments. For example, study the 2020 question on "The Ethics of Corporate Social Responsibility."
Review the 2019 UPSC question on "Ethical issues in the implementation of public policies" and prepare case studies that reflect these challenges.