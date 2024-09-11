UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 2: Ethics (GS Paper 4) - Static Content

So, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is inching closer. Here is the plan
  • Focus: Ethical Theories and Concepts

1. Let's revisit

Revisit key ethical theories such as Utilitarianism, Deontology, and Virtue Ethics. Understand how these theories apply to real-world scenarios.

2. Indian Constitution

Study the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, such as justice, equality, and liberty, and how they relate to ethical governance

3. Case studies

Refer to case studies in previous papers and practice framing ethical arguments. For example, study the 2020 question on "The Ethics of Corporate Social Responsibility."

4. Example

Review the 2019 UPSC question on "Ethical issues in the implementation of public policies" and prepare case studies that reflect these challenges.

