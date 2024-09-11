TMC leader calls RG Kar protestors "anti-national"? Here's what we know

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader lashed at the ongoing demonstration outside the state health department office and termed the protesting doctors “anti-national” for not obeying the direction of the apex court to resume their duty by Tuesday, 5 pm, as stated in a report by PTI.

The statements were made during a party event by TMC politician Chandan Mukhopadhyay, a panchayat leader from Baduria in North 24 Parganas.

“Despite the Supreme Court order, the agitating doctors are continuing with their protest. They have forgotten their solemn duty of serving the people. These agitating doctors are nothing but anti-nationals. Immediate action must be taken against such doctors who have defied court orders,” he was heard saying in the video.

However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified.

The Supreme Court on Monday, September 9, directed agitating doctors to resume their duty by Tuesday, 5 pm, citing "protests can't be at the cost of duty”. The direction of the court came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that 23 individuals had died due to inadequate medical treatment.

Defying the order of SC, the doctors pledged to continue protesting till their demands were met.

Protesting doctors opened up a channel for dialogue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when they sent an email and put forward conditions before the CM today, Wednesday, September 11.