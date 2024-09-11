Supreme Court case filed by NEET PG candidates against NBEMS likely to be heard today or tomorrow?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Supreme Court case against the exam conducting body National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to be heard today, Wednesday, September 11 or tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, as per candidates.

As many as 19 candidates filed a petition against the NBEMS and are hopeful that the apex court will pay heed to their grievances as they are not seeking cancellation or re-exam, they are simply seeking more transparency from the exam conducting body, hence, are demanding that the answer key be shared so that they can tally the answers for themselves.

Students noted discrepancies in the results, including rank inflation, and so on, hence, they decided to approach the Supreme Court and a case was filed on September 6.

With counselling around the corner, what's on the minds of candidates? While every counselling channel proclaims that the counselling might begin from September 20, there is no update on the official website and this has students vexed all the more. "We are feeling very anxious because the CJI (Chief Justice of India) might just say that now that the counselling has begun, we have to go ahead with it. We are worried that our grievances might go unheard again."