RG Kar protests: Medics agree to meet CM Mamata Banerjee but on these 3 conditions

Protesting doctors opened up a channel for dialogue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when they sent an email and put forward three conditions to the CM today, Wednesday, September 11, after a month of continuous protests, reported PTI.

The conditions put forward by protestors to hold the meeting are:

The number of delicates to meet Mamata will be 25-35, against 10 proposed by the government. The invitation to the meeting must be from an official channel. Ready to meet “anytime and anywhere” as decided by the government.

The medical professionals have pledged to keep protesting until their demands are fulfilled and justice is done, despite the Supreme Court's order to resume work by Tuesday night, September 10. The Supreme Court issued a warning on Monday, September 9, stating that continued refusal to work might have serious repercussions.

"We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live," one of the junior doctors told PTI.

The doctors are demanding the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, the director of health education, and the director of health services from their positions. They have been staging a demonstration outside the state health department office for more than 22 hours.