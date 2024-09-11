"Indian students important to British universities": Prof Steven McGuire, Pro-VC, University of East Anglia, UK

A

It has been challenging. The whole United Kingdom (UK) sector saw a sharp decline, particularly around the changes to rules regarding bringing dependents.

Helpfully, the new government’s assertion that things will not change and that the graduate work visa route is here to stay will be welcomed and we expect to see that pick up from January 2025.

I'm really proud of the role that UK higher education plays in the international scene and it's great to see Indian students engaging once again with UK universities.

Indian students are important to British universities.