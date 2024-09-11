"Indian students important to British universities": Prof Steven McGuire, Pro-VC, University of East Anglia, UK
The varsity saw a drop of international student enrolments, which has hit finances as well. Tell us with the new government, do you expect this to turn around soon?
It has been challenging. The whole United Kingdom (UK) sector saw a sharp decline, particularly around the changes to rules regarding bringing dependents.
Helpfully, the new government’s assertion that things will not change and that the graduate work visa route is here to stay will be welcomed and we expect to see that pick up from January 2025.
I'm really proud of the role that UK higher education plays in the international scene and it's great to see Indian students engaging once again with UK universities.
Indian students are important to British universities.
How are you addressing concerns related to the anti-immigration riots that have recently begun? What kind of support are you offering international students?
At UEA, we pride ourselves on our safe, supportive and inclusive campus and student experience. We have lots of student advisors, many with an international background, so they understand the stresses and challenges being faced.
We offer lots of welfare and well-being support and we regularly signpost students to find the help they need during their time with us. We work closely with local partners to monitor and respond to any issues. Our neighbouring city of Norwich is also an extremely welcoming place.
It is a City of Sanctuary, and UEA is a University of Sanctuary, which underlines our commitment to being safe and welcoming.
What would you say about the new government? Can you elaborate on its stance on international students studying at UK universities?
The graduate route has been changed over the last few years but it's now back to two years post study work, which is extremely helpful.
We very much expect the new Labour government to keep that for the foreseeable future and so do not anticipate any further reviews. It has been a viable route for Indian students over the years. International students do well in the UK labour market.
We're really pleased that the new government has signalled that it's welcoming to international students and at UEA we pride ourselves on our diverse student community.
I hope the more stable situation in the UK will be reassuring for Indian students planning to study here.