IIT Gandhinagar joins list of institutions flouting faculty reservation policy. Details here

Moreover, among the 135 total professors at the institute out of the allocated strength of 190 professors, the professors under these marginalised categories are

OBC category

Associate Professor: 3

Assistant Professor: 5

SC category

Associate Professor: 1

Assistant Professor: 6

ST category

Associate Professor: 0

Assistant Professor: 4

According to the RTI, the category-wise vacancies in the institute are:

UR: 4

OBC: 27

SC: 11

ST: 5

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 4

PwD (Persons with Disabilities): 4

IIT Bhubaneswar

According to the RTI dated September 6, IIT Bhubaneswar has 12.96%, 5.6% and 0.4% of representation of faculty members hailing from OBC, SC and ST categories, respectively.

Other IITs which were known for flouting the reservation policy earlier are IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. Reports suggest that the reservation policy at these premier institutions as per norms needs to be:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC: 27%

Upset over the matter, AIOBCSA National President Kiran Kumar Gowd urged the central government to take immediate action and take measures to encourage inclusivity.