Ex-RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh faced sexual harassment case owing to misunderstanding in Hong Kong?

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to financial irregularities during his tenure at the hospital as well as the murder-rape of a 31-year-old female doctor, was allegedly charged for sexual harassment in Hong Kong over seven years ago, as stated in a report by News18.

This happened in the year 2017, when he was on a two-month clinical exchange programme in Hong Kong. Over a misunderstanding with a male nursing student, he underwent trial in a molestation case and was acquitted. Due to this, his visit lasted only a few days, stated the News18 report.

The Yau Ma Tei hospital halted his posting owing to the lawsuit, SCMP quoted a medical sector source saying.

Neither The Post nor the News18 were able to independently verify the news though SCMP had a detailed report on the same.

As per the SCMP report, which names Dr Sandip Ghosh, the "Indian doctor" stated that the whole incident was a misunderstanding. This happened at the trial, the News18 report said.

This news is coming to light following the media attention the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case is gaining.