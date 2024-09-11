DU VC Yogesh Singh to decide on 50% reservation for women in DUSU polls and he has 3 weeks to do so

While disposing of a PIL seeking 50 per cent reservation for women in upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, the Delhi High Court (HC) directed the university vice-chancellor to decide on the matter in accordance with the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within three weeks, as stated in a report by PTI.

On Wednesday, September 11, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the representation given by the petitioner to the university authorities in October 2023 would be decided by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Women's participation in the students' union election is concerning, according to petitioner Shabana Hussain and her counsel Ashu Bidhuri, who claimed that money and power had a significant role in the results.

Hussain stated that she petitioned the high court to guarantee women's participation through reservations in the upcoming September 27 student union elections in light of these worries.

The nomination process for the DUSU election is scheduled to begin on September 17.

The petitioner argued that gender parity should be guaranteed in student elections and asked the university to follow the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

A committee led by former chief election commissioner JM Lyngdoh was established by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development in response to an order from the Supreme Court to provide recommendations on matters concerning student bodies and student union elections held in Indian universities, colleges, and other higher education establishments.

The report was submitted by the committee on May 26, 2006, stated the PTI report.