UP teachers' recruitment case: BJP playing "double game" with youth, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary, Congress, called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the case of teachers' recruitment.

"The anti-youth and anti-social justice attitude adopted by the BJP in the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers in UP is shocking. By playing a double game, the youth from both reserved and unreserved categories are being harmed socially, economically and mentally," she said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

"First, the reservation scam in the recruitment process took away the rights of hundreds of Dalit and backward candidates. And even now the BJP's intention is to delay and misdirect social justice. This injustice must stop," she said.