UP teachers' recruitment case: BJP playing "double game" with youth, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary, Congress, called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the case of teachers' recruitment.
"The anti-youth and anti-social justice attitude adopted by the BJP in the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers in UP is shocking. By playing a double game, the youth from both reserved and unreserved categories are being harmed socially, economically and mentally," she said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.
"First, the reservation scam in the recruitment process took away the rights of hundreds of Dalit and backward candidates. And even now the BJP's intention is to delay and misdirect social justice. This injustice must stop," she said.
She was referring to how the Supreme Court's stay on an order by the Allahabad High Court which asked the Government of Uttar Pradesh to prepare a new selection list for 69,000 assistant teachers' appointments in Uttar Pradesh, stated a report by PTI.
The apex court also stayed the verdict of the Allahabad High Court setting aside the June 2020 and January 2022 selection lists of assistant teachers which were released by the authorities of Uttar Pradesh.
This included 6,800 candidates.
The plea will be heard on September 23.