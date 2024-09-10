Swasthya Bhawan Abhijan: Medicos of Kolkata to launch rally and sit-in protests today

One of the posters shared by the doctors announced, "To eradicate corruption from its roots"

In a statement from yesterday, September 9, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front declared how though it has been 30 days, yet, the state government has not taken any sincere steps regarding the main demand of their movements.

"The Chief Minister's call for people to return to festivities, forgetting everything, is condemned by us in the strongest terms...It is obscene and inhumane to call for festivities before justice is served," they said criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeals to return to Durga Puja festivities.