Swasthya Bhawan Abhijan: Medicos of Kolkata to launch rally and sit-in protests today

The West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front has called for a march from Karunamoyee to Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to demand the resignation of top health officials like the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and others. This is happening today, September 10 between 12 noon to 1 pm.
As per messages being circulated regarding the Swasthya Bhawan Abhijan, after the rally, students will carry out a sit-in protest at Swasthya Bhawan.
One of the posters shared by the doctors announced, "To eradicate corruption from its roots"
In a statement from yesterday, September 9, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front declared how though it has been 30 days, yet, the state government has not taken any sincere steps regarding the main demand of their movements.
"The Chief Minister's call for people to return to festivities, forgetting everything, is condemned by us in the strongest terms...It is obscene and inhumane to call for festivities before justice is served," they said criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeals to return to Durga Puja festivities.
"We do not want the future of any medical college to resemble the situation at RG Kar. The events of August 9 are not isolated incidents but the ultimate and horrific result of the ongoing politics of threats in colleges," their statement went on to say.