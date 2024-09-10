Swasthya Bhavan Abhijan: Students set deadline for West Bengal gov't

After the Supreme Court’s time limit to end the ongoing protest and resume duty by today, Tuesday, September 10, 5pm, to avoid any adverse action by the West Bengal government, protesting medics marched towards Swasthya Bhavan and set a 5 pm deadline for the government to fulfill demands.

The demands of protestors include the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, state Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE), and Director of Health Services (DHS), failing which, they said they would stage a sit-in in front of Swasthya Bhawan, as stated in a report by PTI.

The medics carried brooms and even a model brain while marching towards the West Bengal health department headquarters in Sector 5 of Salt Lake, symbolising the mismanagement in the state’s health sector.

"We want the state government to 'clean' the health sector. We are carrying the brooms to initiate the cleaning programme. We will wait till 5 pm for the state to fulfill our demands, failing which we will start a sit-in. We are, however, open to any kind of discussion with the state government," said a protesting doctor.

“If the state government meets our demands, we will think about joining duty," he added, as stated in a report by PTI.