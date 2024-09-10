Saga of Tamil Nadu, Centre & PM SHRI Schools: State unresponsive when it comes to implementation?

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan accused the Tamil Nadu government of approving the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) initially, but not giving any response when it comes to implementing it.

L Murugan inaugurated the Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (Makkal Marunthagam) at Avarampalayam in Coimbatore city on Monday, September 9, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While speaking with media he said that the Pharmacy has been opened on behalf of the Central government to ensure that all medicines are available at affordable prices. Medicines are provided here at a lower price than the market price, he said.

Murugan alleged the Tamil Nadu government approved the PM SHRI School, but did not give any response to implement it.

Central Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister asking Tamil Nadu to implement the scheme as they agreed. However there is no response on it, he said.

He added that the new National Education Policy (NEP) was brought out after consultation with people, and it is to promote education in the mother language, stated The New Indian Express report.

Murugan also said, "AI technologies cannot be controlled, beyond newspaper and TV, cell phone and now AI has come. It should be planned in a creative way to use it for the development of the country," he stressed.