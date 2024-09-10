RSOS Result 2024: Rajasthan Open School X, XII results announced; Here is how you can see results

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Result 2024 for the March-May session has been made public today, Tuesday, September 10, by the Rajasthan State Open School. Students who participated in the open school examinations for Classes X and XII can now access their results at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in, the official Rajasthan School Online website.

In order to access the RSOS Result 2024, applicants need to provide their enrollment number, birth date, and captcha code.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to accessing your marksheets:

1. Click on rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in to see the official RSOS website.

2. Find the RSOS Result 2024 link on the webpage and click on it.

3. You'll see a new screen where you may input your login information.

4. Press "Submit" to see the outcome displayed.

5. Go over your outcome and save the page for later use.

6. Printing a physical copy for your records is advised.

Students should frequently visit the official RSOS website for updates and further information.

In Class X, girls once again outpaced boys, continuing a record of academic distinction. For females, the pass rate was an astounding 90%. With a stellar 87%, Dimple Kumawat became the topper among Class X students, as stated in a report by Money Control.

In 2024, almost 1 lakh and 32 thousand students took the Rajasthan Open School X and XII Board Examinations, the report said.