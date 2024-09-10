Reservation for women in DUSU polls? How about voting rights for more DU women colleges first, asks student

Amid the ongoing campaign for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking reservation for women in the election, as stated in a report by PTI today, Tuesday, September 10.

Women's participation in the students' union election is concerning, according to petitioner Shabana Hussain and her counsel Ashu Bidhuri, who claimed that money and power had a significant role in the results.

Hussain stated that she petitioned the high court to guarantee women's participation through reservations in the upcoming September 27 student union elections in light of these worries.

Judge Tushar Rao Gedela and Acting Chief Justice Manmohan's bench are expected to hear the case on Wednesday.

Speaking to EdexLive, a former DUSU contestant, Aditi, said, “In Delhi University, there are around 80 colleges, out of which, only a handful of women colleges have voting rights. Because people in the DUSU administration are reluctant to see women in politics.”

“Only three to four colleges, including Miranda House, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, and Lakshmibai College, have voting rights,” she said.

She said that the need of the hour is to give voting rights to more women colleges so that women's voices can be heard instead of giving reservations in the seats.

The nomination process for the DUSU election is scheduled to begin on September 17.