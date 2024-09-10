Manipur: Over 40 protesting students injured in clashes with security forces

Amid ongoing protests in Manipur, over 40 students were injured in a fresh clash between police forces today, Tuesday, September. The protesting students attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan on BT Road, but they were stopped at Congress Bhavan, said an official.

According to a police official, the protesters pelted glass marble balls and stones at security guards, shouting slogans, and resulting in the men in uniform shooting tear gas shells to scatter them.

“More than 40 students were injured in the clashes and have been admitted to the hospital," the officer said.

The demands of students include the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in Manipur.

In a separate incident, Manipur University students held a protest rally and burned the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later headed for the state secretariat but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district.

The Manipur government has imposed an infinite curfew in Imphal East and West districts, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal, stated a report by PTI.

Internet services have been suspended for five days in the entire state.

Following the development, the Centre has also directed the deployment of two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions comprising about 2,000 personnel for security duties in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, official sources said.