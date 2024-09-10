"If such an incident happened in CM's family, would she have said this?" RG Kar deceased doctor's mother on CM's Durga Puja comments

"Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again," said the mother of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today, September 10. She said this in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking people to return to festivities ahead of Durga Puja.

Additionally, the CM urged the junior doctors to resume their work immediately. "The light in my home is out. How can I ask people to return to the festival?” The mother grieved, reported ANI.

Further, she asked, “If such an incident had happened in the Chief Minister’s family, would she have said this?” The victim’s mother also asserted that they would continue their movement until justice is served. She also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying about not offering financial compensation on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Speaking to ANI, the mother said, “The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The Chief Minister told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in our daughter’s memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice."

Additionally, the victim’s cousin also said that the Chief Minister personally offered financial compensation to the family. “The Chief Minister herself offered financial compensation. She denied that money was offered by the police. I’m still saying with responsibility that the Chief Minister offered money,” the cousin said.

To recall, the doctor's death due to rape and murder shocked the entire country. Today, September 10, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front is protesting despite the Supreme Court's direction dated September 9 to resume work and failing to do so, disciplinary action may take place.