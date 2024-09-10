"I don't think any of you are going to become Adani or Ambani...because those doors are closed": Rahul Gandhi at Georgetown University

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is at the prestigious Georgetown University in the United States of America (US or USA) during his interaction with students, he spoke about reservations, opportunities and more.

Here are highlights from his speech, as stated in a report by PTI:

1) We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place

2) When you look at the financial numbers, then tribals get 10 paise out of 100 rupees; Dalits get 5 rupees out of 100 rupees, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation

3) The problem is that 90 per cent of India is not able to play. Go through the list of every single business leader in India. I've done it.

Show me the tribal name. Show me the Dalit name. Show me the OBC name. Out of the top 200, I think there's one OBC. They're 50 per cent of India. But we're not treating the symptom, that's the problem

4) Now, it (reservation) is not the only tool. There are other tools. There are many people who come from the upper caste who say, look, what have we done wrong? Why are we being punished?

5) So, then you think about increasing dramatically the supply of some of these things. You think about decentralising power. You think about involving many more people in the governance of our country. You think of opening up.

6) With all due respect, I don't think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There's a reason for that. You can't. Because those doors are closed. So the answer to people in the general cast is you open those doors