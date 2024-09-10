Following concerns, 51 doctors & PGTs to appear before RG Kar Medical College's Enquiry Committee

The notice informed that after concerns of the Resident Doctors' Association of RG Kar Medical College were taken into account during the Special Council Meeting on September 9. "...it was brought to our attention that they have been engaging in behaviour that promotes a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution", stated the notice.

Hence, the individuals named in the notice are required to appear before the Enquiry Committee on September 11.

The names, designations and departments are specified in the notice.

Supreme Court hearing

Yesterday, September 9, during the Supreme Court hearing, it was noted that despite frequent appeals by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that protesting doctors should get back to duty, it wasn't so. It was pointed out that doctors were feeling unsafe and hence, various directives were given to the West Bengal government. This included installing CCTV cameras and so on.