"Change the narrative on suicide," says Health Ministry on World Suicide Prevention Day

According to the statistics by World Health Organization (WHO), more than seven lakh people commit suicide every year.

Suicide has far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences. This year WSPD’s theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides.

Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.

Governments should prioritise suicide prevention and mental health in policymaking.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) in 2003 to draw attention to the problem, lessen stigma, and increase awareness by sending out a single message: suicides are avoidable.

For support and guidance, call the Tele MANAS helpline at 14416