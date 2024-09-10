Bengal school jobs case: Supreme Court to hear pleas on September 24

Today, Tuesday, September 10, the Supreme Court said that on September 24 it would hear the pleas challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court that invalidated 25,753 appointments of teachers as well as non-teaching staff members in the schools run by the state government as well as the ones aided by state government. The pleas were filed by the Government of West Bengal and various others, stated a report by PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said that it may not be able to hear the pleas today, September 10.

As many as 33 petitions are being heard by the top court on the matter related to the Calcutta High Court's April 22 judgement.

On May 7, the apex court granted a huge relief for the teachers and non-teaching staff members whose appointments were invalidated.

But it was made clear that they would need to refund the salaries and other emoluments if it was proved that their recruitment was indeed illegal. It had expressed the matter that would need deeper analysis as to whether tainted appointments could be segregated.

If it is possible then it would be wrong to set aside the entirety of the process, the bench had said.