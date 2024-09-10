Belagavi college girl falls victim to cyber criminals' new tricks

A new kind of cybercrime was reported in Belagavi, Karnataka, through which, cybercriminals have started targetting women by making a Skype video call and screen recording their naked videos to blackmail them for money.

One such case was reported in Belagavi city Cybercrime, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station recently, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A college girl from a reputed institute of Belagavi received a random call claiming that her parcel, which was supposed to be delivered to her address, had been seized by Crime Branch police in Mumbai and an inquiry will begin against her.

Soon after, a "high-level officer" allegedly from the cybercrime department in Mumbai, dressed in police uniform, made a Skype call to her and started inquiring about her on the video call. He questioned her about drug consumption and then asked her to remove her clothes to check her physically to see whether she consumes drugs or not.

The girl registered an FIR in CEN police station.

Earlier, four such cases, which are also being called 'Digital Arrests', and have been registered in Belagavi, in which, cybercriminals posing as Crime Branch, Mumbai police officials have threatened people claiming that their parcel containing narcotic substances seized and an Inquiry will start against them.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CEN Inspector BR Gaddekar said, "We have started an inquiry into the case. Usually, these criminals are from Rajasthan, UP and Noida," he said.